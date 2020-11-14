﻿Nat’l housing board OKs resolutions to scale up programs

The National Human Settlements Board (NHSB) has approved three resolutions to develop sustainable and resilient housing programs in the country, housing czar Secretary Eduardo del Rosario announced on Saturday.

Del Rosario, also the NHSB chairman, said the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) targets to synchronize the planning and implementation of the housing programs and projects among the national government agencies, local government units, and the private sector.

He also cited the significant impact of collaborative planning and developing housing programs within towns and cities, nationwide.

Del Rosario said the housing board has approved NHSB Resolution No. 2020-01, which “establishes the rules that govern the affairs of the Board” and sets the procedures relating to the execution of its meetings provides for the participation of stakeholders’ representatives as observers and non-voting members.

The resolution mandates the creation of a Technical Working Committee (TWC) for the housing sector.

The other approved NHSB Resolution No. 2020-02 mandates the creation of a TWC—composed of representatives from member departments and attached agencies of NHSB and concerned bureaus and services of DHSUD that are tasked to review the set housing policies and programs.

Under this resolution, the TWC should facilitate the participation of stakeholders’ representatives from various sectors in the country’s housing and human settlement programs.

The third, NHSB Resolution No. 2020-03, would outline the guidelines and procedures for the nomination, selection, and appointment of stakeholders’ representatives to the technical working committee.

The resolution would set the criteria for screening of nominees and identifies the relevant sectors that must be represented, such as private real estate developers, the academe, the federation of homeowners’ associations, and the Civil Society Organizations or People’s Organizations.

“Having established these three resolutions will serve as NHSB’s backbone and ensure that all proposals put forward would have been studied thoroughly and have the corresponding support and represented by various stakeholders in the housing sector,” del Rosario said in a statement.

Apart from DHSUD, the NHSB is composed of 10 other member departments and key shelter agencies including the Department of Finance, Department of Budget and Management, the National Economic and Development Authority, the Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Home Development Mutual Fund, National Housing Authority, National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation, Social Housing Finance Corporation, and Human Settlements Adjudication Commission.

According to DHSUD, the three resolutions are still subject to a five-working days grace period from the initial approval. If no amendments come from the members within the grace period, then, the resolutions are considered for final approval.

Source: Philippines News Agency