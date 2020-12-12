﻿National museum of the Philippines gearing up for geology exhibit

After preparations were postponed last June due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the National Museum of the Philippines NMP) – Bicol is now in full-throttle for the curatorial services and other works for the geology exhibition of the scenic Mayon Volcano.

Jesseshan Marbella-Aycocho, NMP-Bicol spokesperson, in an interview Thursday said the exhibition in their 664-square meter gallery would feature, among others, Mayon Volcano’s eruptive history, types of eruption, volcanic alert level, how volcanos are monitored, topographic map showing danger zones, three-dimensional geologic map, and its erupted rocks and minerals.

She said the exhibition will include display of geothermal scale model and audio-video presentations about the activities of Mayon Volcano.

“Our geology exhibition of Mayon Volcano is mainly intended for educational and scientific purposes,” she told PNA.

Aycocho explained that Mayon is one of the national heritage treasures of Bicol in particular, and the Philippines, in general. “That’s why we are really promoting it through events like this geology exhibition,” she said.

Aycocho is optimistic the exhibition would immediately be opened to the public once museums have been allowed by the government to re-open.

“We will just prepare every detail of the geology exhibition so that once museums are already given the go-signal to re-open we will quickly follow suit,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Daraga local government is now closely coordinating with the technical personnel of the National Heritage Commission (NHC) for the rehabilitation of the Cagsawa Ruins after it was covered by volcanic sand and boulders brought by rampaging floods at the height of the lashings of typhoons Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses.

Mike Dela Rama, Daraga LGU spokesperson, said an NHC technical team has inspected the condition of the Cagsawa Ruins in Barangay Busay for the careful clearing and rehabilitation of the national heritage landmark.

“Our LGU is not allowed to do it on our own because we could fail to restore its original form before the typhoons dumped it with volcanic debris,” he told PNA.

Cagsawa Ruins are portions of the Cagsawa Church that are left visible after the violent eruption of Mayon Volcano 206 years ago, on February 1, 1814. Succeeding typhoons buried the structure in mud, sand, boulders and big volcanic rocks.

