﻿National ID info safely stored in PhilSys Registry

All registered information in the Philippine Identification System are secured with the PhilSys Registry.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), in a recent post, assured all details and records updates by PhilSys-registered individuals are safeguarded.

Based on Republic Act 11055 or the PhilSys Act, “the information in the PhilSys Registry shall be classified in a manner that allows safeguards for data privacy and security, access controls, and change management.”

In case the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card or national ID is lost or damaged, it cannot be replicated and used by others because all information are intact with the PhilSys Registry.

PSA acts as the administrator and manager of the PhilSys Registry, which is separate and distinct from all other databases.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, the PhilSys Act aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government agencies where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency