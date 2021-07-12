﻿NAPWC conditionally opens doors to minors

The Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center (NAPWC) in Quezon City is again accommodating minors five to 17 years old provided they have proof of their age and are accompanied by adults who are already fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Before allowing minors to enter the park, we need to see documents showing their birth year to know how old they are,” said NAPWC information officer Dan Bernabe.

He said such documents may be either original copies, photocopies or even cellphone pictures of birth certificates, school records and other valid evidence indicating when the minors were born.

Their adult chaperones must also present respective vaccination cards showing they are already fully vaccinated against Covid-19, he continued.

Such conditions are in line with the government’s Covid-19 mobility requirements and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte’s designation of NAPWC — a protected area — as among initial child-friendly safe zones in Quezon City, he said.

A child-friendly safe zone is “an open air park, playground or similar location designated by the Quezon City Parks Development and Administration Department; or an outdoor activity area, swimming pool, tourist site, al fresco dining or other open air areas in malls or other commercial establishments designated by the Quezon City Business Permits Licensing Department,” she said in her June 9, 2021 memorandum.

She issued the memorandum as Inter-Agency Task Force on Managing Emerging Infectious Diseases eased restrictions on minors’ movement to help promote their physical and mental well-being.

“Minors that are five years old and above may enter the zone for purposes of non-contact activities such as outdoor playtime, games, sports, exercise, outdoor swimming or other leisure activities, and for al fresco dining, provided that they are accompanied by a fully-vaccinated adult guardian,” she said.

A fully vaccinated adult is one who already received the prescribed number of Covid-19 vaccine doses at least two weeks beforehand, she continued.

Bernabe said NAPWC is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays.

He said due to Covid-19, NAPWC previously accommodated only adult visitors 18 to 65 years old.

“Since younger people can already enter NAPWC, their chaperones must ensure they follow basic health protocols,” he said.

Basic protocols include wearing of face masks and observing physical distancing.

NAPWC security personnel will roam the park to ensure all visitors’ compliance with the protocols, noted Bernabe.

He said NAPWC will use its public address system to remind visitors about such protocols.

“We’ll ask those who don’t comply with the protocols to leave NAPWC,” he said.

Aside from NAPWC, child-friendly safe zones Belmonte initially identified are Quezon Memorial Circle, Quezon City Hall Urban Farming Area, Amoranto Stadium, Project 6 Park, Masambong Park, Manresa Park, Dapitan Park, IBP Park, Camerino Park, Project 4 Park, Bernardo Park, Roces Park, Hayaville II Park, Toro Hills Park, Project 4 Park, Blue Ridge B Park, Mira Nila Park and CP Garcia Park.

Other parks or similar suitable outdoor locations as well as malls and other commercial establishments with open-air locations may apply for designation as child-friendly safe zones, she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency