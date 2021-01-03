﻿Napolcom executive officer Casurao passes away

National Police Commission (Napolcom) vice chairman and executive officer Rogelio Casurao passed away on Saturday at the age of 66 due to pneumonia, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed on Sunday,

“(He died) around 8:12 a.m. Saturday due to pneumonia with complications pero hindi Covid-19 (but not of coronavirus disease 2019),” Año told the Philippine News Agency.

Casurao is No. 2 man of Napolcom that has administrative control and operational supervision over the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Año, who is Napolcom chairman, said Casurao “left a void not only at Napolcom but also in the government especially at this time when we continue to rebuild our beloved country.”

“He will be best remembered for his unparalleled leadership, guidance, and commitment that helped improve our people’s regard and perception on the entire police force, and also for his consequential contributions in all of the institutions he served during his lifetime,” Año said in a statement.

He offered the department’s condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Casurao.

“In a public service career that spanned 16 1/2 years, Atty. Casurao is indeed a man of honor who left an indelible mark in the government service, having led an institution that works very hard to develop and transform our men and women in the Philippine National Police into respectable, principled, and virtuous personnel and public servants,” he added.

Former President Benigno Aquino III designated Casurao as Napolcom vice chairman and executive officer in April 2016. He was supposed to serve for six years.

He was a two-term councilor of Calbayog City in Samar prior to his appointment to Napolcom.

Casurao previously served as chairman of the People’s Law Enforcement Board of Calbayog City and the General Legal Counsel of the Philippine Councilors League. He also served as Vice President of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Samar Chapter.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana said PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas “has expressed sincere condolences on behalf of the entire PNP to the bereaved family” of Casurao.

Usana described Casurao as a “good, fatherly, and highly respected official from the commission.”

“The men and women in the police service pray for the eternal repose of his soul,” said Usana.

Casurao’s remains lie in state at the Arlington Chapels along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City.

In its Facebook page, the Napolcom said: “We deeply mourn his passing and we will forever cherish his memories.”

The Napolcom said a daily mass and novena shall be held at the DILG-Napolcom building in Quezon City throughout next week.

“We will honor him by continuing to fight the good fights that he fought to move Napolcom toward, especially in this time of great sorrow and pandemic,” it added.

