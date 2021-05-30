﻿N. Sulawesi exports cement to Taiwan, Philippines, Malaysia

MANADO, North Sulawesi – North Sulawesi Province exported 63,046 tons of cement to Taiwan, the Philippines, and Malaysia in May 2021.

“Three countries buying cement produced in North Sulawesi are Taiwan, the Philippines, and Malaysia,” head of the North Sulawesi Industry and Trade Office, Edwin Kindangen, stated on Saturday.

The province earned USD2.18 million from cement exports to the three countries in May this year, Kindangen noted.

It earned USD1.10 million from exporting 32,496 tons of cement to Malaysia.

The province also earned USD763,750 from 23,500 tons of cement exported to Taiwan. As many as 7,050 tons of cement, valued at USD317,300, were exported to the Philippines, which shares a marine border line with North Sulawesi.

Cement is a relatively new export product from North Sulawesi, so it is crucial to find new markets.

“We will strive to find new markets for cement from North Sulawesi,” he affirmed.

The quality and quantity of cement are important parameters for buyers.

“Do not ignore the quality, as the buyers’ trust in us will be lost,” he cautioned.

“Our government will support and help exporters in North Sulawesi, both in terms of handling business correspondence and technical guidance,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s domestic cement sales were recorded at 62.7 million tons in 2020.

The Indonesian Cement Association (ASI) reports the sales represent a fall by 10.4 percent from the 2019 sales of 70 million tons, the lowest growth in a decade.

The highest domestic cement sales in 2020 were clocked at 6.2 million tons in October, while the lowest sales were recorded in May at 3.2 million tons.

Cement sales are expected to rise in 2021 on the back of infrastructure projects, primarily due to increased infrastructure spending in the State Budget (APBN) 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency