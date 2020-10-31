﻿N. Samar to enforce use of face masks, shields starting Nov. 1

Northern Samar’s provincial government will strictly require the use of face masks and shields in public places and private establishments starting Sunday.

Governor Edwin Marino Ongchuan signed Executive Order (EO) 10-01 last October 23, imposing the mandatory wearing of personal protective gear to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Confirmed cases in the province continue to significantly rise despite our relentless and rigorous efforts in cooperation with other government and non-government entities. In order to prevent the spread of the virus, it is imperative for the provincial government to adopt more stringent minimum public health standards.” Ongchuan said in the EO.

The province has recorded a total of 661 cases, some 224 of which have recovered and six have died, according to the provincial health office.

Of the total, 48 are new cases – 12 in Mondragon town, seven each in San Roque and Bobon, six in Pambujan, five in Catarman, three each in Las Navas and Lavezares, two in San Jose, and one each in San Antonio, Lope de Vega, and Palapag.

They were part of the 830 swab results from the two testing laboratories here that were released Friday night.

With investigation showing that new patients caught the disease from gatherings, the provincial government urged the public to strictly avoid organizing or attending parties, illegal cockfights or “tupada”, drinking sprees, and wakes, among others, to break the chain of transmission.

As part of its containment measures, 23 villages in Catarman, the provincial capital, were placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, and the rest of the province under general community quarantine from October 20 to November 3.

The regional task force addressing the health crisis has also approved a resolution on a 14-day ban on the entry of locally stranded individuals.

