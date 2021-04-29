﻿N ‘planted beneficiaries’ in PNP pantries

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday dismissed allegations of using ‘planted beneficiaries’ in its community relations programs such as food pantries under its ‘Barangayanihan’ program.

“There is no need to plant kasi (because) after the activity, kailangan nila mag-submit ng (they have to submit an) after activity report and what is the best proof, it’s in the form of photo. Yun lang ang ibig sabihin nun, kasama yung kapulisan at mag-picture sila kasama yung beneficiaries (That is only what it means. The police officers and beneficiaries will take a picture together),” PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Olay said in a phone interview.

Olay’s remarks came in response to a purported project brief from the Directorate for Police Community Relations (DPCR) enclosed in a memorandum issued by the Police Regional Office (PRO) 10, which orders police officers to “ask/plant civilian beneficiaries” to take selfies with the police force’s community relations activity.

In the project brief from the DPCR which circulated on social media, police community precincts are ordered to conduct Barangayanihan activities such as pantries, free medical missions, among others from April 26 to May 2.

“(Since) 2015 ay meron na kaming konseptong ganyan ang DPCR, that we want to involve yung grassroots natin, yung barangay natin (Since 2015, the DPCR has been implementing that concept. We want to involve the grassroots, the villages, because we want a sustainable program) because if we involve the grassroots, it will be sustainable in the long run. Matagal na natin ginagawa sa PNP yan (The PNP has been doing that for so many years),” Olay said.

No competition

Olay, meanwhile, clarified that community pantries set up by the police force do not compete with those set up by other organizations and individuals.

“Ingrained naman sa Pilipino ang tumulong (It is ingrained in Filipinos to help), so we are not saying anything na kami lang ang puwedeng tumulong (that we are the only ones who can offer help) to the exclusion of other groups. Actually, this Barangayanihan (came after) the community pantry but we are already doing this for a long time,” he said.

He added that under the term of former PNP chief Archie Gamboa, the PNP turned over PHP228.4 million worth of voluntary contributions of police personnel to the Department of Finance to help those affected by the enhanced community quarantine since the start of the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency