﻿N cuts in present pensions for MUP: House leader

An ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives on Monday reached a consensus that no cuts will be made to the present pensions for the military and uniformed services personnel.

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, chair of the House Ad Hoc Committee on the Military and Uniformed Personnel (MUP) Pension System, made the assurance as the panel tasked its secretariat to draft a substitute bill containing key features of the proposed reform to ensure the pension system’s fiscal sustainability.

“There will be no diminution of benefits. That is our most fundamental commitment to this reform. No one will receive less than what they already get,” Salceda said during the committee’s inaugural meeting.

The key features include the removal of automatic indexation–which accounts for the bulk of unfunded pension liabilities, the provision of Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) to ensure that monthly pensions remain on track with changes in prices, the retention of the no-contribution scheme, and the adjustment of pensionable age to 60 years old.

Also proposed was a life insurance system that would address the hazard of being MUP.

“But a basic principle of insurance is that risk should be compensated when actually incurred such as when the MUP is killed or wounded in action. We can’t compensate heroism, but at least we should try,” Salceda said.

Salceda warned against the consequences of a no-reform scenario, noting that the budget itself is at serious risk as MUP pension liability could account for two-thirds of deficit space in 2040.

“No reform risks the budget itself. The unfunded pension liability means that at some point, the government will be unable to pay retirees their full pension, if at all… This is a question of little pain now versus big pain in the future,” Salceda said.

Citing that pension spending now exceeds capital outlays and maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) for the MUP services, Salceda said pension reform will be needed “to ensure that we can fund a credible fighting force”.

“Keeping the military pension system affordable for the government is a matter of the nation’s very existence. Allow it to explode financially, and we will be both militarily defenseless and fiscally bankrupt,” Salceda said.

He said the House will approve its version before the start of the budget hearings in August.

“The Committee will finish sooner than that, of course. We already have a consensus. I will confer with my co-members, all of whom have leadership positions in the House, to see how we can accelerate the passage. But we are broadly aligned, and we have already instructed the secretariat to prepare a substitute bill for our consideration.” Salceda said.

Source: Philippines News Agency