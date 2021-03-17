﻿N community transmission of Covid-19 variants in Bulacan

The provincial government here clarified on Monday that there is still no recorded community transmission of the United Kingdom (UK) and South African variants of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the province.

Dr. Hjordis Marushka Celis, Provincial Health Officer II of Bulacan Medical Center (BMC) said in an interview on Monday that although three returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in this province were tested positive for new Covid-19 variants, there is no evidence of contagion of these virus mutations in the local settings.

Of the three OFWs, two have the UK variant while the other has the African variant. They arrived in the country from the Middle East last month.

Celis said the returning OFWs have completed their quarantine when the results of genome sequencing or the process that was carried out to determine the Covid-19 variants, came out.

“Kahit na recovered ang mga ito, mabilis pa ring naisagawa ang contact tracing at na-identify ang close contact at ang muling pag-quarantine sa mga returning OFWs gayundin ang pagsasagawa ng reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test sa mga close contact kung saan negatibo ang lumabas na resulta ng mga nakasalamuha, habang ang isang nagpositibo na close contact ay isasailalim din sa genome sequencing (Although they have recovered, contact tracing was carried out quickly and close contacts were identified and the re-quarantine of returning OFWs as well as reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test was conducted on those encountered by close contacts where the results were negative while one of the close contacts who tested positive will also be subjected to genome sequencing),” she said.

Celis said the three OFWs are now under strict monitoring by their respective local government units (LGUs).

She added that the two patients who have the UK variant are once again scheduled for swabbing on Monday and again on March 19 for extra precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Gov. Daniel R. Fernando said, “We are monitoring the situation here in Bulacan and are closely monitoring the cases especially in the towns near Metro Manila. Our selective lockdown will also continue in areas or sites that will record high cases. We are doing this for the sake of public safety.”

“Sa araw na ito, ako ay mahigpit na nananawagan ng sama-samang panalangin sa ating makapangyarihang Diyos. Una sa lahat, habang ‘di pa completely natatapos ang pagbabakuna, paigtingin ang pagpapatupad ng minimum health standards, mag-ingat po tayo at huwag na huwag magpabaya. Huwag pong ipagwalang bahala ang minimum health standards (face mask, face shield, physical distancing). Sa patnubay ng Diyos, ang health protocols na ito ang magliligtas sa ating buhay at ang pagpapabaya dito ay mangangahulugan ng ating kapahamakan (On this day, I call for collective prayer to our almighty God. First of all, while the vaccination is not completely over, let us intensify the implementation of minimum health standards. Let us be careful and never be complacent. Please do not ignore the minimum health standards (face mask, face shield, physical distancing). With God’s guidance, these health protocols will save our lives and neglecting these will put our lives in peril),” Fernando said in a separate interview.

A total of 7,050 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have so far been delivered by the Department of Health Central Luzon Center for Health Development to the province.

Last week, medical front-liners at the BMC received their first dose of the Sinovac vaccine

Source: Philippines News Agency