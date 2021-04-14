﻿Murder suspect killed in Tondo

A suspected leader of an organized crime group was killed on Tuesday while the police was about to serve a warrant of arrest in Tondo, Manila.

Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (SMaRT) chief Lt. Col. Rosalino Ibay Jr. said his operatives, along with the Detective Special Operations Unit, Manila Police District (MPD) Homicide, and Police Station 1, served an arrest warrant for Rommel Tiatco, 20, who was wanted for the murder of MPD’s Staff Sgt. Dranreb Cipriano in October 2020.

He was also the alleged leader of the Tiatco gang that has been involved in robbery, car theft, and drug pushing.

The suspect resisted arrest at his house on Inocencio Street in Barangay 93 at around 8:30 a.m., leading to the shootout.

He was declared dead on arrival at the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center.

“’Yung ganito kasing kriminal hindi ito papahuli ng buhay. Nakita nyo naman nalabasan siya ng warrant of arrest for murder, ang pinatay niya pulis din talaga so makikita natin kung gaano kapanganib yung ganitong klase ng tao (This kind of criminal will not allow himself to be caught alive. As you see, he was issued a warrant of arrest for murder, he killed a policeman and so from there, we know how dangerous this man is),” Ibay said.

