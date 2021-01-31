﻿Murder raps filed vs. 7 suspects in ex-Jolo police chief’s slay

Police officers have filed murder charges against seven persons for the killing of former Jolo, Sulu police chief, Lt. Col. Walter Annayo in November last year, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

In a statement, PNP chief, Gen. Debold Sinas, said the results of the probe conducted by the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) “Annayo” led to the filing of the murder complaint against Rasul Nahang Radja aka Rasul Asula; Nara Kagatan Asula; and five John Does before the Maguindanao Provincial Prosecutors’ Office.

“This is a major breakthrough and turning point in the investigation of the murder case of PLTC Annayo,” Sinas said. “In the meantime, we will mobilize tracker teams to monitor the respondents before we can launch manhunt operations when warrants of arrest are issued by the court.”

Annayo was shot dead by the suspects onboard a white sports utility vehicle after he parked his car along the Narciso Ramos Highway in Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao to buy coconut water.

He was earlier reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit of Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Parang, Maguindanao upon his relief as Jolo police chief.

Annayo was the chief of the Jolo police when six of its personnel were involved in a shooting incident that resulted in the death of four Philippine Army personnel in June last year.

Source: Philippines News agency