﻿Mt. Province capital bars entry of persons from Level 3 areas

The municipal government of Bontoc, Mountain Province’s capital, has temporarily banned the entry of persons coming from the National Capital Region (NCR) and several other areas declared under Alert Level 3.

A travel advisory issued by Mayor Franklyn Odsey on Wednesday and sent to the media on Thursday temporarily banned individuals coming from the metropolis and surrounding provinces from January 6-15.

“Following the raised alert level status of the above-stated areas and in compliance with Executive Order 46-2021, individuals coming from Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal, and the NCR with Bontoc as the ultimate destination shall not be allowed entry in the municipality.”

The advisory further told local residents planning to travel to the mentioned areas to reschedule their trip.

However, it clarified that confirmed booking and appointments in any office in the capital town before the issuance of the travel advisory shall not be covered by the ban.

Several other areas in the region, including this city, have earlier implemented stricter entry protocols for residents coming from Metro Manila and its surrounding areas that were placed under a higher alert level due to the rapid increase in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

Tourists from said places are allowed entry in Baguio provided they present a 72-hour-old negative result of a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test or subject themselves to an antigen testing at their own expense at the city’s central triage upon arrival.

