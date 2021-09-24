﻿MSU prof wounded, 2 attackers killed in ambush try

A faculty member of the Mindanao State University (MSU) escaped death after a botched ambush try but his two attackers got killed in the encounter in Datu Odin Sinsuat (DOS) town, police said Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Rommel de la Vega, DOS police chief, said the wounded victim, identified as MSU-Maguindanao professor Daud Kadon, sustained a gunshot wound on the left side of his abdomen after engaging in a brief shootout with his assailants along the highway in Barangay Kurintem at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“The victim was hit but was able to draw his firearm and fired back at the suspects, also hitting them in the process,” de la Vega said in a statement.

Through their recovered identification cards, the slain suspects were identified as Montanao Silungan Usman and Abdul Ambel Mama of the towns of Talitay and DOS, respectively.

Initial investigation showed that Kadon was driving his Toyota Fortuner on his way home when tailed and fired upon at close range by the suspects who were on board a motorcycle.

Police brought Kadon and his assailants to the hospital but the attackers were declared dead on arrival.

De la Vega said investigation on the incident is ongoing.

“We have yet to determine the motive behind the attack but the victim is still undergoing medication at the hospital,” he said.

