﻿MRT-3 trips more comfortable with new cooling units

Passengers of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) can expect a more comfortable journey after the installation of new air conditioning units (ACU) in all train cars.

In a Facebook post on Friday, MRT-3 said all its 72 light rail vehicles (LRV), including 20 recently overhauled, have been upgraded with new ACUs.

“Suma total, nasa 216 bagong ACUs o tig-tatlo sa bawat bagon ng MRT-3 ang nakakabit ngayon at nagpapaginhawa sa biyahe ng mga pasahero ng linya (In total, 216 new ACUs or three each in every train car were installed and are now providing comfort to passengers of the rail line),” the MRT-3 said.

Of the total, 120 were bought and installed by MRT-3 maintenance provider Sumitomo-MHI-TESP.

The installation of ACUs is part of the comprehensive rehabilitation as ordered by Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

On Wednesday, the MRT-3 reported that the number of newly overhauled train cars currently in operation increased to 20.

To date, a total of 21 CKD train sets and one Dalian set are in operation.

Source: Philippines News Agency