﻿MRT-3 resumes full operation after fire

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) management on Sunday said it has resumed full operations with 17 trains running from north to south bounds.

This, after one its cars caught fire between Buendia and Guadalupe stations on Saturday night, injuring at least four passengers.

In a statement, MRT’s maintenance provider Sumitomo Corporation said it is currently conducting investigation with the MRT-3 management to identify the root cause of the incident.

It assured the public it is taking countermeasures to ensure the safety of MRT-3 operation.

“All angles are being thoroughly examined. Again, we express our apologies for those injured and wish for their speedy recovery,” it said.

The MRT-3 management said its rescue personnel attended to the three ladies and one gentleman who sustained bruises on their legs after jumping off the train to the mainline tracks.

Authorities declared the fire out at 9:51 p.m.

In November 2019, an MRT-3 train car emitted smoke while moving south from the Santolan station. Over 500 passengers had to be unloaded.

Source: Philippines News Agency