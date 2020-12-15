﻿MRT-3 records highest number of passengers since June

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) has served a total of 134,199 passengers on Monday, the biggest number of passengers the rail service has transported in a single day since it resumed operation in June during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ito ay resulta ng mas pinataas na passenger capacity, mas mabilis na pagbiyahe ng mga tren at pagkakaroon ng mataas na bilang ng mga running at operational na train sets sa linya (This is the result of higher passenger capacity, faster train travel, and more running and operational trains),” the MRT-3 said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Specifically, it said MRT-3 trains now accommodate 372 passengers per train or 30 percent of its maximum passenger capacity from the previous 153 passengers per train or 13 percent of MPC.

Since Dec. 7, its trains have been running at 60 kilometers per hour (kph) from 50 kph in November.

“Dahil dito, nabawasan ang average headway o oras sa pagitan ng mga tren mula 8.5-9 na minuto sa 20 tren, pababa ng 3.5-4 minuto (Because of this, the average headway or the time interval between trains, from 8.5-9 minutes, is now 3.5-4 minutes),” the MRT-3 said.

On average, it said 20 trains have been running along its mainline during off-peak hours and 22 trains during peak hours.

So far this December, the daily average ridership of the MRT-3 is 112,443 compared to 98,472 in November.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY