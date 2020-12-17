﻿MRT-3 back to full ops after ‘technical glitch’

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) on Thursday has resumed full operations after a technical glitch forced the rail line to provide “provisional” or limited service on Wednesday evening.

In an advisory on Thursday, the rail system said full operations began as soon as the service opened in the early morning Thursday for both the northbound and southbound between North Avenue Station and Taft Avenue Station.

The rail service was on provisional service from North Avenue Station to Shaw Boulevard with seven trains running since 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday after a northbound train approaching Boni Station stopped due to a technical issue at 7:20 p.m.

“At 10:41 p.m., the train regained traction and was moved to the depot for repair and troubleshooting,” the MRT-3 said.

In total, it said the service interruption affected 3,559 passengers.

“The MRT-3 sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience this incident had caused to our passengers,” the MRT-3 said.

It assured that necessary precautions were being taken by the rail service and its maintenance provider, Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-TESP, to prevent more service interruptions in the future.

Source: Philippines News agency