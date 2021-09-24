﻿Move It, Grab PH form ‘landmark’ partnership

Motorcycle taxi company, Move It, has partnered with service delivery company, Grab Philippines (Grab), allowing users of the Grab mobile application (app) to book motorcycle taxis from the two companies.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Move It president and CEO Francis Juan said Move It and Grab will collaborate on three areas—provide access to Move It motor-taxis on the Grab app, widen the market access and availability of Move It, and supporting the motor-taxi pilot study by providing the Motor-Taxi Technical Working Group (TWG) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) with more statistics.

“Our customers and our riders will always be our top priority, and we are blessed to have an equal partner in Grab who will work with us to provide more Filipinos with greater access to motorcycle taxi services,” Juan said.

Move It motor-taxi services will be available on the Grab app through the Move It tile beginning Thursday and will follow the pricing matrix for the motorcycle taxi pilot with no additional fees.

“Through this landmark partnership, we are confident that many Filipinos will experience and enjoy its many benefits, and we are hopeful that the bike-hailing industry will continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic,” Juan said.

Grab country head Grace Vera Cruz said the partnership is a “hallmark expression of how transport stakeholders can come together for the common good.”

“We hope that many of our kababayans (compatriots) will continue to experience the many unique benefits of this partnership so that we can all recover together,” Vera Cruz said.

Source: Philippines News Agency