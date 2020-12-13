﻿Most parts of PH to have cloudy skies, rainshowers on Sunday

Many parts of the country will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a frontal system, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA warned residents of Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte for possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains.

Batanes will have cloudy skies with light rains due to northeast monsoon while Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies.

PAGASA also warned the public in these areas against possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

It added extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to rough coastal waters while the rest of the country will have slight to moderate.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is 24.5°C while the maximum temperature is 30.8°C, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News agency