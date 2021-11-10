﻿More voters sign up for 2022 polls in Dumaguete

More voters have registered in this capital city of Negros Oriental for the May 9, 2022 national and local elections, with the total number now much higher than in the previous polls.

Lawyer Ian Macaraya, city election officer and spokesperson of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Negros Oriental, on Monday said an additional 2,125 applicants have registered during the extended period of registration from October 11-30.

These registrants, however, have to be approved by the poll body’s Election Registration Board (ERB) on November 11, he said.

As of October 18, the ERB has approved 90,943 registered voters in this city, Macaraya noted.

This reflects an increase of more than 8,000 registrants, excluding those who signed up during the extended period of registration, he said.

The high turnout of new registrants is attributed in part to first-time voters, especially from the youth sector.

Meanwhile, the Comelec here also announced that it is now catering to requests for voter’s certification every day, starting this month. The release was temporarily suspended due to the registration of voters.

The voter’s certification replaces the previous voter’s identification card, and is a valid government ID that can be used for many transactions.

