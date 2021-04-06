﻿More vaccination sites to rise in Taguig

More vaccination sites are set to open in Taguig to ensure all residents will have chances to be inoculated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

All jabs centers will be manned by trained hands and will be in “accessible, convenient, and safe” locations, according to Mayor Lino Cayetano.

“Our target here is not only speed but safety, efficiency and accessibility. Our mega vaccine hubs and our community vaccine centers will help us hit our objectives. This will open the opportunity for more citizens to get vaccinated,” Cayetano said in a statement Saturday.

On Maundy Thursday, Taguig opened its third vaccination site and first in a community at the RP Cruz Elementary School in Barangay New Lower Bicutan.

First to open were the Mega Vaccination Hub at Lakeshore in Barangay Lower Bicutan and at the Vista Mall parking building in Barangay Calzada.

Almost 1,000 senior citizens and persons with comorbidities were vaccinated in the three vaccine sites on Maundy Thursday, including more than 260 individuals at the RP Cruz Community Vaccine Center.

Vaccination resumed on Black Saturday.

“The city commits to have vaccines available to all its residents. While the city has been receiving its allocation of AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines from the national government, it is also preparing a vaccine portfolio that would include Novavax, IP Biotech, AstraZeneca, and Moderna,” Cayetano stated.

As of April 2, Cayetano said 7,952 healthcare workers from various hospitals have received their vaccines.

He added the city is committed to provide free vaccines for its one million citizens.

Taguig is monitoring 143 active cases, the lowest number in the National Capital Region, as of April 3.

Source: Philippines News Agency