﻿More than 292K Manilenyos pre-register for Covid-19 vaccine

The number of Manila residents who have already pre-registered to receive the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine has already reached 292,946 as of 5:00 pm on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso said that after the prioritization list provided by the Department of Health (DOH), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (iNITAG), and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), the city will immediately vaccinate those who have pre-registered.

“Pagkatapos po ng mga priority sectors ay agad na babakunahan ang mga nag pre-register sa www.manilacovid19vaccine.ph (After the priority sectors we will immediately administer the vaccine to those individuals who have pre-registered via the www.manilacovid19vaccine.com),” Domagoso said.

However, Domagoso said that that the vaccination will still be voluntary.

This means that individuals, even those who have already pre-registered will not be obliged to receive the Covid-19 vaccine if he is not yet ready.

Domagoso believes that vaccination is the best solution in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this, Domagoso is encouraging all Manilenyos to pre-register for the Covid-19 vaccine especially now the number of infections continues to increase.

As of 5 pm, the www.manilacovid19vaccine.ph has recorded 72,123 individuals in the city who have already received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination rollout on March 2.

These are those who are included in the A1 prioritization list or the medical and health front-liners, A2 or the senior citizens, and the A3 category or those individuals between the age of 18 to 50 years old with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, 2,654 individuals in Manila, mostly those belonging to the A1 category have already received their full dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is given 28 days after the first dose was received.

Despite the vaccination activities being done in the city, Domagoso continues to urge the public to follow the imposed minimum public health and safety protocols such as wearing of face mask and face shield, frequent washing or sanitation of hands, and the observance of safe physical distancing at all time most especially in public places.

Source: Philippines News Agency