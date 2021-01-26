﻿More safety devices put up along Bicol national highway

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started installing additional safety devices along the stretch of the Maharlika Highway in Bicol Region while the relocation of obstructing electric poles is going on.

DPWH-Bicol Director Virgilio Eduarte, in an interview on Monday, said his office decided to install more safety devices, particularly reflectorized road signs, to avoid road accidents caused by obstructing electric poles alongside road widening works.

He said DPWH-Bicol, the Department of Energy (DOE), electric cooperatives, and the National Electrification Administration (NEA) have agreed on the terms of payment in relocating road obstructing poles.

Since the Joint Circular No. 1 series of 2017 was signed by DPWH and DOE, electric cooperatives have relocated at least 1,162 posts or 20.25 percent of the 5,737 poles already pre-identified for relocation, Eduarte said.

With the clear terms of payment, Eduarte said cooperatives are being anticipated to expedite their efforts to relocate obstructing poles along the major thoroughfares and in road openings and right of ways.

While DPWH is the one shouldering the cost of relocation, the cooperatives are the ones in charge of the actual transfer of the obstructing poles, the circular provides.

The installation of safety devices received a commendation from DPWH Undersecretary Rafael Yabut in a recent online meeting. He encouraged other regional offices to follow suit.

“We are glad that our high- ranking officials are recognizing our initiative to put up additional and more visible road safety devices,” Eduarte told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Portions of Bicol’s national highway that are winding, with blind curves, and dotted with electric poles beside sidewalks have been causing vehicular accidents.

The over 500-kilometer stretch of the Legazpi-Manila Maharlika Highway is the main passageway to Sorsogon and the Visayas.

Source: Philippines News agency