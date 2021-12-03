﻿More residents in Region 7 get jabbed in nat’l vax drive

A Department of Health (DOH) official in Region 7 (Central Visayas) on Thursday said more people have showed up and received their first dose during the National Vaccination Days from November 29 to December 1, including those who have not received any coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine since the start of the national rollout in March.

In a presser, DOH-7 chief pathologist Dr. Mary Jean Loreche presented data of the accumulated number of people who participated in the three-day nationwide vaccine drive ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte.

She said 631,450 vaccine doses were administered during the massive campaign held in the four provinces of Central Visayas region.

Loreche, however, said the data gathered from November 29 to December 1 are not yet complete and they are still awaiting reports from some local government units.

Of the total number of doses administered, 72,028 were given to vaccinees who showed up for their second dose, while 8,372 were given as booster shots.

Loreche commended Lapu-Lapu City for administering 35,722 jabs to individuals who showed up for their first dose, which translates to an accomplishment of 122 percent of the 29,238 target jabs.

In this capital city, 82,719 showed up for their first dose, which is 85 percent of the 96,924 target, while Mandaue City administered 18,727 doses, which is 83 percent of the 22,512 target.

The four Central Visayas provinces reported below half of the target doses of vaccines allotted for the three-day activities.

“In Region 7, we placed ninth of the localities that reported high cumulative accomplishments. Metro Cebu LGUs were doing such a great job in accomplishing and going beyond the committed target,” Loreche said.

Source: Philippines News Agency