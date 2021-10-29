﻿More QC residents to get better services after hospital upgrade

More residents of Quezon City will receive better medical services after the Department of Health (DOH) granted the city government-run Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital (RMBGH) a Level 2 accreditation.

“Now that the DOH has acknowledged the City’s efforts to develop RMBGH into a Level 2 hospital, the City can deliver enhanced health care for the residents in the second district,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement on Thursday.

A Level 1 hospital offers only minimum healthcare services that include general medicine, pediatrics, ob-gyne, and surgery.

The 107-bed capacity RMBGH has now an intensive care unit (ICU), neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), High Risk Pregnancy Unit (HRPU), and Respiratory Therapy Unit.

RMBGH Director Dr. Richard Cabotage thanked the city government for its continuous support of the hospitals’ development and reconfiguration.

He assured their patients that the hospital will deliver an even higher quality medical treatment.

With the hospital upgrade, Cabotage said RMBGH will now have different departments designed to provide service capabilities to support specialists and physicians in the field of pediatrics, family medicine, anesthesiology, obstetrics and gynecology, surgery, their subspecialties, and ancillary services.

The RMBGH launched in March its Heart Station with a stress test, 12-Lead ECG, Holter, and 2D Echo providing specialized diagnostic procedures for patients with suspected heart-related illness.

Recently, the hospital also initiated its “OPD Fusion” that combined face-to-face and teleconsultation with the use of barriers and a two-way intercom system to ensure the health and safety of both the patients and the doctor.

This early, the hospital is already targeting to become a Level 3 hospital for the next three years to further enhance its medical services for residents.

Aside from RMBGH, other city-owned public hospitals are the QC General Hospital and the Novaliches District Hospital that also provides quality health services, especially amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency