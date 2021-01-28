﻿More Pinoys concerned over safety of Covid-19 jabs: church poll

Many Filipinos are concerned about the safety of the people who would be inoculated with vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), a church-based survey revealed on Wednesday.

According to the Veritas Truth Survey (VTS) of church-run Radio Veritas, 67 percent of the respondents are concerned about the protection of the people against the possible side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines.

It added that 17 percent are for the efficacy of the vaccine while 8 percent would like to know first the country that manufactured the vaccine.

Only 6 percent would like to know testimonies of those who have received the vaccine and 2 percent are for the purpose or use of the vaccine.

The VTS was conducted from Jan. 4 to 22 through text and online data gathering from 1,200 respondents in the country.

The respondents were asked, “What is your primary (Top 1) consideration when deciding on whether or not you would be vaccinated against Covid-19?”

Bro. Clifford Sorita, VTS chief strategist, said the government should provide basic information and a clear explanation to the people on the vaccination program against Covid-19.

“To build trust and confidence in our vaccination efforts, the government should provide the public with easily understandable scientifically-based information and ensure everyone’s concerns are addressed easily and often,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Radio Veritas president Fr. Anton Pascual cited the importance of compliance with bio-ethics and upholding the welfare of the less fortunate in the vaccination drive against Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News agency