﻿More petition seeking to disqualify Marcos filed

Another petition seeking to disqualify former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. from running for president in the May 2022 polls was filed before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday.

The petitioners, including labor leader Saturnino Cunanan Ocampo, claimed Marcos should not be allowed to run since he was convicted for tax evasion.

“Respondent convicted candidate Marcos Jr. was found guilty beyond reasonable doubt of violating Sections 45 and 50 of the National Internal Revenue Code (“NIRC”),” the petition said.

“Relevantly, Section 253(c) of the NIRC specifically provides that if the person convicted of a crime penalized by the NIRC is a public officer or employee, the maximum penalty for the offense shall be imposed and, in addition, he shall be dismissed from the public service and perpetually disqualified from holding any public office, to vote and to participate in any election,” it added.

The petition claimed Marcos has made false representations in his certificate of candidacy (COC).

“Further, as can be indisputably gleaned from his certificate of candidacy for the position of President of our ravaged motherland, respondent convicted candidate Marcos, Jr. made false material representations in his certificate of candidacy, particularly in part 22 of the certificate of candidacy when he unqualifiedly stated that he has allegedly not been found liable for an offense which carries with it the accessory penalty of perpetual disqualification to hold public office, which has become final and executory,” it said.

“This material misrepresentation is more than sufficient ground for the Honorable Commission to cancel respondent convicted candidate Marcos, Jr.’s certificate of candidacy, or to deny due course to the same. or, in the alternative, disqualify the respondent convicted candidate Marcos, Jr.’s from holding public office,” the petition added.

Other petitioners include Bonifacio Parabuac Ilagan, Maria Carolina Pagaduan Araullo, Trinidad Gerlita Repuno, Joanna Kintanar Cariño, Elisa Tita Perez Lubi, Liza Largoza Maza, Danilo Mallari dela Fuente, Carmencita Mendoza Florentino, Doroteo Cubacub Andaya Jr., Erlinda Nable Senturias Sr., Arabella Cammagay Sr., Cherry M. Ibardolaza CSSJB Sr., Susan Santos Esmile SFIC, Homar Rubert Roca Distajo, Polynne Espineda Dira, James Carwyn Candila and Jonas Angelo Lopena Abadilla.

Earlier, a petition was also filed asking the Comelec to cancel Marcos’ COC on the same issue.

The Comelec has set to November 26 the pre-conference of the first petition.

Source: Philippines News Agency