﻿More NegOcc cities to suspend arrival of LSIs, ROFs

BACOLOD CITY – Three more cities in Negros Occidental are set to suspend the arrival of locally-stranded individuals (LSIs) and returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) in the coming days to have ample time to prepare their respective quarantine facilities.

These are the cities of Bago, Sagay, and La Carlota, whose requests were approved by the Western Visayas Regional Inter-Agency Task Force (RIATF) through Resolution 72, a copy of which was posted on Sagay City’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

Sagay will impose a 15-day moratorium for the arrival of LSIs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10 while Bago, for 10 days from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5.

As of Nov. 23, Bago, just south of this city, has 323 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 286 recoveries, 23 active cases, and 14 deaths; while Sagay has 291 cases, including 224 recoveries, 60 active cases, and seven deaths.

In La Carlota, the arrival of both LSIs and ROFs will be suspended for 12 days from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2.

“The Department of Health-6 provided the RIATF the necessary data and poses no objection on the above-stated requests. After the moratorium on the period provided, the suspension on the arrival of LSIs (and ROFs) is deemed lifted in areas identified,” the RIATF stated in the resolution.

Currently, Cadiz City is imposing a moratorium on the arrival of LSIs from Nov. 15 to 30 for a similar reason, as stated in the RIATF Resolution 64.

