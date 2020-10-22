More jeeps, UV Express to return to Metro Manila roads on Oct. 25
Another batch of traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJs) and UV Express (UVE) units will return to the streets of Metro Manila, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday.
In a Facebook post, the LTFRB said a total of 30 routes with 1,704 PUJs and 22 routes with 1,064 UVEs will be activated on Sunday (October 25).
“Ito ay bilang pagtalima sa direktiba ni Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade na ipatupad ang Operation Plan (OPLAN) AIR (add routes/PUVs, increase speed/capacity, reduce travel time) [This is in accordance with the directive of DOTr Secretary Tugade to enforce OPLAN AIR],” LTFRB said.
According to LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2020-062, the following UVE routes will be activated:
N25 BF Paranaque – Ayala Center
N26 Brgy. Fortune (Marikina City) – Cubao, Quezon City
N27 Deparo – SM North Edsa/C.I.T
N28 Deparo – Blumentritt
N29 Lagro – Quiapo via Sauyo
N30 Lagro – SM North Edsa
N31 Lagro – T.M. Kalaw
N32 Lower Bicutan – SM Makati
N33 Malabon – Ayala
N34 Novaliches – Cubao Farmers’ Market
N35 Novaliches – Monumento
N36 Pasig San Joaquin – Robinson’s Galleria
N37 Southmall – Lawton
C53 Bahayang Pag-asa – Park and Ride, Lawton
C54 Camella Holmes, Springville – Ayala Avenue
C55 Camella Homes, Springville – Metropolis Mall, Alabang
C56 Imus, Cavite – Ayala Avenue
C57 Queen’s Row, Cavite – Park and Ride, Lawton
C58 Sto. Nino, Meycauayan, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue
C59 Tabang – Tutuban
C60 Tanay, Rizal – Edsa Shaw Boulevard
C61 Malolos, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue
For PUJs, the LTFRB issued MC 2020-063 that will allow the following routes:
T172 H. Dela Costa II – SM Fairview via Quirino Highway
T173 Munoz Market – Quezon Memorial Circle via Visayas Ave., Congressional Ave.
T174 Novaliches – Camarin Extended Bagong Silang, Novaliches
T175 Novaliches – Rizal Ave. via Banal
T176 Novaliches – Tala
T261 Marikina – Pasig via Dela Paz
T262 SM Marikina – Pasig
T263 Pasig (TP) – Taguig (TP) via Pateros
T264 Pasig Market – Taguig via Bagong Calzada
T265 Mambugan – Marikina
T3153 Gasak – Recto via Heroes Del 96
T3154 Gasak – Sta. Cruz via Heroes Del 96
T3155 L. Guinto – Makati via San Andres
T3156 Makati PUJ Loop (Start from PRC Terminal)
T3157 Malinta – Recto via F. Huertas, Oroquieta
T3158 Malinta – Sta. Cruz via F. Huertas, Oroquieta
T3159 Munoz – Pantranco via Roosevelt Ave.
T3160 Munoz – Remedios via Sta. Cruz, L. Guinto
T3161 P. Faura – San Andres via M. Adriano
T3162 Pier South – Project 2&3 via E. Rodriguez
T3163 Pier South – Project 2&3 via Timog Ave.
T3164 Pier South – Project 4 via Espana
T3165 Project 2&3 – T.M. Kalaw via Timog Ave.
T3166 Punta – Quiapo (Barbosa) via Sta. Mesa
T3167 Quezon Ave. – LRT 5th Ave., Caloocan City
T3168 Recto – Retiro via F. Huertas, Oroquieta
T3169 Recto – Roxas District via Quezon Ave., Espana Ave.
T3170 Divisoria – Gasak via H. Lopez
T426 Queens Row Village – Talon via M. Alvarez
T427 Molino, SM Bacoor – Alabang
It said that the PUJs and UVEs that will be allowed to operate based on these two MCs are only required to have a valid and existing Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or application for extension of validity, must have a personal passenger insurance policy per unit, and a QR code from the LTFRB website at https://ltfrb.gov.ph/.
“Bilang kapalit ng special permit, mayroong QR Code na ibibigay sa bawat operator na dapat ilagay sa short bond paper at ipaskil sa public utility vehicle (PUV) [Instead of a special permit, a QR code will be given to each operator to be printed in a short bond paper and posted in their PUV],” the LTFRB said.
Source: Philippines News Agency