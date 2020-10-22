﻿More jeeps, UV Express to return to Metro Manila roads on Oct. 25

Another batch of traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJs) and UV Express (UVE) units will return to the streets of Metro Manila, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the LTFRB said a total of 30 routes with 1,704 PUJs and 22 routes with 1,064 UVEs will be activated on Sunday (October 25).

“Ito ay bilang pagtalima sa direktiba ni Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade na ipatupad ang Operation Plan (OPLAN) AIR (add routes/PUVs, increase speed/capacity, reduce travel time) [This is in accordance with the directive of DOTr Secretary Tugade to enforce OPLAN AIR],” LTFRB said.

According to LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2020-062, the following UVE routes will be activated:

N25 BF Paranaque – Ayala Center

N26 Brgy. Fortune (Marikina City) – Cubao, Quezon City

N27 Deparo – SM North Edsa/C.I.T

N28 Deparo – Blumentritt

N29 Lagro – Quiapo via Sauyo

N30 Lagro – SM North Edsa

N31 Lagro – T.M. Kalaw

N32 Lower Bicutan – SM Makati

N33 Malabon – Ayala

N34 Novaliches – Cubao Farmers’ Market

N35 Novaliches – Monumento

N36 Pasig San Joaquin – Robinson’s Galleria

N37 Southmall – Lawton

C53 Bahayang Pag-asa – Park and Ride, Lawton

C54 Camella Holmes, Springville – Ayala Avenue

C55 Camella Homes, Springville – Metropolis Mall, Alabang

C56 Imus, Cavite – Ayala Avenue

C57 Queen’s Row, Cavite – Park and Ride, Lawton

C58 Sto. Nino, Meycauayan, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue

C59 Tabang – Tutuban

C60 Tanay, Rizal – Edsa Shaw Boulevard

C61 Malolos, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue

For PUJs, the LTFRB issued MC 2020-063 that will allow the following routes:

T172 H. Dela Costa II – SM Fairview via Quirino Highway

T173 Munoz Market – Quezon Memorial Circle via Visayas Ave., Congressional Ave.

T174 Novaliches – Camarin Extended Bagong Silang, Novaliches

T175 Novaliches – Rizal Ave. via Banal

T176 Novaliches – Tala

T261 Marikina – Pasig via Dela Paz

T262 SM Marikina – Pasig

T263 Pasig (TP) – Taguig (TP) via Pateros

T264 Pasig Market – Taguig via Bagong Calzada

T265 Mambugan – Marikina

T3153 Gasak – Recto via Heroes Del 96

T3154 Gasak – Sta. Cruz via Heroes Del 96

T3155 L. Guinto – Makati via San Andres

T3156 Makati PUJ Loop (Start from PRC Terminal)

T3157 Malinta – Recto via F. Huertas, Oroquieta

T3158 Malinta – Sta. Cruz via F. Huertas, Oroquieta

T3159 Munoz – Pantranco via Roosevelt Ave.

T3160 Munoz – Remedios via Sta. Cruz, L. Guinto

T3161 P. Faura – San Andres via M. Adriano

T3162 Pier South – Project 2&3 via E. Rodriguez

T3163 Pier South – Project 2&3 via Timog Ave.

T3164 Pier South – Project 4 via Espana

T3165 Project 2&3 – T.M. Kalaw via Timog Ave.

T3166 Punta – Quiapo (Barbosa) via Sta. Mesa

T3167 Quezon Ave. – LRT 5th Ave., Caloocan City

T3168 Recto – Retiro via F. Huertas, Oroquieta

T3169 Recto – Roxas District via Quezon Ave., Espana Ave.

T3170 Divisoria – Gasak via H. Lopez

T426 Queens Row Village – Talon via M. Alvarez

T427 Molino, SM Bacoor – Alabang

It said that the PUJs and UVEs that will be allowed to operate based on these two MCs are only required to have a valid and existing Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or application for extension of validity, must have a personal passenger insurance policy per unit, and a QR code from the LTFRB website at https://ltfrb.gov.ph/.

“Bilang kapalit ng special permit, mayroong QR Code na ibibigay sa bawat operator na dapat ilagay sa short bond paper at ipaskil sa public utility vehicle (PUV) [Instead of a special permit, a QR code will be given to each operator to be printed in a short bond paper and posted in their PUV],” the LTFRB said.

