﻿More housing projects soon to rise in Mindanao

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) signed deals with three local government units (LGUs) in Mindanao as part of its mandate to provide sustainable, resilient, and affordable housing units to all Filipinos.

DHSUD Secretary Eduardo del Rosario signed three memoranda of agreement (MOA) with the local chief executives of Kidapawan City, M’Lang, North Cotabato and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur on April 15 for the development of “socialized housing projects” under the Duterte administration’s flagship program Building Adequate, Livable, Affordable and Inclusive Filipino communities (BALAI).

“These MOAs are testament to the Duterte administration’s commitment to continue providing decent and affordable housing and sustainable communities to underprivileged Filipinos in rural areas through a whole-of-nation approach and close coordination with LGUs,” he said in a statement Friday.

DHSUD 11 (Davao region) Officer in Charge Director Miguel Palma Gil, mayors Joseph Evangelista of Kidapawan, Arthur Davin of Magsaysay in Davao del Sur, and Russel Abonado of M’Lang in North Cotabato were among the signatories.

“By establishing an effective partnership with LGUs, DHSUD will be able to reach out and assist more Filipinos who wish to have a house of their own,” del Rosario added.

Through the agreements, the DSHUD will extend assistance to the LGUs for their BALAI-certified socialized housing programs using the “incentivized compliance of private developers to balanced housing” funds.

Under the pacts, relocation sites will be projected in the villages of Ilomavis and Indangan to cater to victims of the October 2019 earthquake in Kidapawan City.

It will also pave the way for the construction of five multi-purpose facilities in selected socialized relocation sites in Magsaysay while other relocation projects will be built in barangays Lepaga and New Esperanza in M’lang.

On Friday, del Rosario also graced the groundbreaking ceremony of a BALAI Filipino project in Calinan, Davao City.

The DHSUD, in partnership with Vista Land and Bria Homes, will develop a housing project on a 121,378-square meter land.

This housing project will benefit those residing in high-risk areas, nearby communication towers, riverbanks, and those occupying either private- or government-owned properties. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency