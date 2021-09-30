﻿More economic workers in Baguio get Covid-19 vaccine

More economic workers are getting the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine as the government reiterates its importance give additional protection while aiming to rev the economy.

Based on the Covid-19 vaccination update released by the city government on Tuesday evening, a total of 145,134 individuals in the A4 or the economic sector already received the jab.

From the number, some 96,096 have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 49,238 have received the full dose.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong, in a media interview on Tuesday, said the city is fast-tracking the vaccination to be able to give protection to the residents and revive the economy of Baguio.

“Marami ang naapektuhan, kailangan ng magtrabaho at gumalaw ang economy (a lot have been affected who needs to work so that the economy will again be revived). That is why we are encouraging all the eligible population to get the vaccine,” he said.

The mayor also mentioned the city’s economic stimulus program for the micro, small and medium enterprises where they can avail of a zero-interest loan to help them cope with the losses incurred due to the pandemic.

No vaccine-related death

Meanwhile, the city government said there is no death directly related to Covid-19 vaccines that have been recorded in the city as of Sept. 19.

Quoting a report from the Health Services Office (HSO), PIO chief Aileen Refuerzo said that of the 374 deaths recorded since the start of the vaccination last March 2 up to Sept. 15, at least 10 were vaccinated and 364 unvaccinated.

She said that according to the HSO report, the death incidence decreased considerably after the city rolled out its vaccination program for senior citizens or those under A2 category and persons with comorbidities (A3).

They shared that death incidence involving vaccinated persons in the city undergo investigation using several gauges or bases by the Regional Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee (RAEFIC) composed of specialists on vaccinology, infectious disease, and allergy and their report is validated by the national AEFIC.

She said that according to the World Health Organization, while the vaccines help lower the chances of developing severe symptoms, some people still die but most likely due to factors such as age risks and comorbidities.

Source: Philippines News Agency