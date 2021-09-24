﻿More Dagupeños flock to register as Comelec deadline nears

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) office here has been recording over 100 voter registrants daily with just eight remaining days before the September 30 deadline.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, city elections officer lawyer Michael Franks Sarmiento said the average daily registrants was just 80 to 90 in the past weeks.

Sarmiento said they anticipated the possible flock of last-minute registrants as the deadline draws near.

He reminded the public to grab the opportunity to be registered, adding the Commission will not be extending the registration deadline.

“There will be no extension since from October 1 to 8 will be the filing of the certificate of candidacy for the 2022 national and local elections,” he added.

Sarmiento said their office is open Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekends.

However, Comelec Dagupan will be closed from September 27 to 30.

Sarmiento urged Dagupeños to instead proceed to SM Center Dagupan, as it will conduct an offsite registration to accommodate more applicants.

He said the city now has 128,886 registered voters who are qualified to participate in next year’s election.

“Inaasahan natin na papalo ito sa 130,000 o higit pa habang papalapit ang deadline. (We are expecting to reach 130,000 or more as the deadline nears),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency