﻿More cops in malls, shopping hubs as ‘ber’ months begin

More police officers will be deployed in malls, shopping centers, and other establishments during the “ber” months to prevent superspreader events, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said on Thursday.

This, as more Filipinos are expected to visit these areas with the start of the Christmas season in the country.

“The PNP will still focus primarily on the implementation of public health safety protocols because amid the challenges we are facing, it is still important that every Filipino family is safe and together in their homes towards the celebration of Christmas,” Eleazar said in a statement.

Eleazar added that this also seeks to curb crime incidents which usually increase during the holiday season.

“Even though the situation during the ‘ber’ months this year is not the same as before due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PNP will remain alert to keep an eye on some criminals like snatchers who are out to take advantage of the situation and other stubborn people who are in markets like Divisoria and other places,” he added.

Eleazar urged the public to cooperate with authorities in their continued enforcement of health and safety guidelines in the midst of the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency