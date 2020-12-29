﻿More cops deployed around Metro Manila for New Year revelry

An additional 1,000 police officers have been deployed in Metro Manila to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration of the New Year revelry.

National Capital Region Police Office acting chief, Brig. Gen Vicente Danao Jr., on Tuesday led the send-off ceremony of the 1,000 police officers from the NCRPO and Regional Mobile Force Battalion at the Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City.

He said this has been the second batch of cops from Camp Bagong Diwa to man different posts in the cities of Metro Manila. The first batch sent had a total of 700 policemen.

“This batch will be of great aid in our fight in the frontlines considering the call of our government for a stricter implementation of health protocols alongside our mandate of keeping Metro Manila safe and secured during New Year’s celebration,” Danao said.

He said the additional manpower are those who are undergoing mandatory schooling but were recalled, reserved standby security forces from RMFB and Regional Headquarters personnel to beef up the security in welcoming 2021.

The 1,000 police officers will be deployed as an additional workforce to prevent the threat of terrorists, criminal groups and the spread of Covid-19 during the celebration of the yuletide season, Danao said.

