﻿More contacts of Covid-19 cases isolated in Dumaguete

The city government here, through its Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), continues its extensive contact tracing of persons who were exposed to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients as more of them have been isolated.

The city information office, in a media release Tuesday, said as of the latest count, 16 more close contacts of five Covid-19 positive cases were quarantined and subjected to throat swab tests.

Of the total, 13 were exposed to patients NegOr CoV 222 and NegOr CoV 223 while the rest were exposed to NegOr CoV 204, NegOr CoV 201, NegOr CoV 209, and NegOr Cov 210.

Also, the number of persons under monitoring (PUMs) increased to 375 but none of them manifested influenza-like-illness.

City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah Talla has informed Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo that a PUM was released after completing the 14-day community quarantine with no symptoms at an isolation facility, the media advisory said.

On the other hand, four overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Japan and Dubai were quarantined beginning Monday in compliance with local health protocols.

Aside from the 16 close contacts of Covid-19 patients, four OFWs from Japan and Dubai were also quarantined beginning Tuesday.

The PUMs are distributed as follows: at designated hotel facilities (132); community isolation center (81); and barangay isolation facilities (162).

Meanwhile, more swab tests are conducted among the close contacts of Covid patients.

As of Monday, the city reported having nine positive infections, mostly linked to NegOr CoV 191, the provincial government official, and an authorized person outside of residence (APOR) who had a history of travel with a group of about seven people to a high-risk area outside of Negros Oriental.

A number of barangays imposed “granular lockdowns” in “puroks” or clusters where primary contacts of the Covid-19 patients are residing. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency