﻿More buses to be deployed to EDSA during MRT-3 shutdown

More buses will be deployed to ply the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa) Carousel route to ensure adequate transportation with the suspension of operations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) during the Holy Week.

In a Viber message on Thursday, MRT-3 Director Michael Capati said the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Road Sector committed to deploy 250 to 350 public utility buses for the routes.

In a Facebook post, the MRT-3 said public utility vehicles would be deployed from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. from March 30 until April 4.

“Ikinakasa na ng pamunuan ng MRT-3, katuwang ang DOTr Road Sector, ang Edsa Bus Carousel Augmentation Program upang umayuda sa mga regular na pasahero ng linya sa gitna ng maintenance shutdown ng rail line ngayong darating na Holy Week (The MRT-3, in partnership with the DOTr Road Sector, is preparing the Edsa Bus Carousel Augmentation Program to help regular passengers of the rail service during the Holy Week operations shutdown),” the MRT-3 management said.

It said the shutdown would allow the annual comprehensive maintenance activities of the MRT-3.

“Kabilang sa mga aktibidad na ito ang pagpapalit ng mga turnouts, paglalagay ng mga point machine, at pagkakabit at realignment ng mga CCTV units sa mga istasyon ng linya (Included in these activities are the replacement of turnouts, installation of point machine, and the installation and realignment of CCTV units in stations of the rail service),” the MRT-3 said.

All four rail services in Metro Manila have announced a temporary suspension of services to make way for maintenance and upgrade works during the Holy Week.

The Philippine National Railway will also suspend some routes on April 1 and resume regular operations on April 5, while both the Light Rail Transit lines 1 and 2 will be suspended beginning March 31 and resume normal service on April 5.

