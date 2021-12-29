﻿Morant’s last-minute layup leads Grizzlies to victory vs. Suns

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies hit the game-winning layup to give his team a 114-113 win over the Phoenix Suns late on Monday.

The game saw a thrilling final as Devin Booker hit the three-pointer, giving the Suns a 113-112 lead against the Grizzlies with five seconds on the clock.

But the Grizzlies sealed the victory with a score of 114-113 after Morant made the driving layup with just half a second left.

Morant racked up an impressive 33 points, while Desmond Bane scored a career-high 32 for the Grizzlies who were on the court without Dillon Brooks, Jarrett Culver, De’Anthony Melton, and Yves Pons due to the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.

Steven Adams also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds.

On the losing side, Booker played with 30 points, with Cameron Johnson adding 19 points and Jalen Smith 15, along with nine rebounds.

Cam Payne finished with a score of 15, while Chris Paul had 13 points and 13 assists.

After losing their second straight game at home, the Suns dropped to a 26-7 win-loss record.

The Grizzlies are the only team in the NBA who beat the Suns and the Warriors this season, with 21 wins and 14 losses.

Other results: Charlotte Hornets – Houston Rockets: 123-99; Atlanta Hawks – Chicago Bulls: 118-130; Minnesota Timberwolves – Boston Celtics: 108-103; San Antonio Spurs – Utah Jazz: 104-110; Portland Trail Blazers – Dallas Mavericks: 117-132; and, Los Angeles Clippers – Brooklyn Nets: 108-124.

Source: Philippines News Agency