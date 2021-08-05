﻿Monsoon rains to continue across the country

The southwest monsoon (habagat) will continue to bring rains across the country, especially over the western section of Luzon, a weather forecaster said Thursday.

Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the bureau is monitoring four weather disturbances outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

All these four are not expected to enter PAR. However, collectively, these weather disturbances will slightly enhance the ‘habagat’, he said.

Rains will be experienced over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

Metro Manila, the rest of the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms may also cause flash floods or landslides, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will still prevail over Luzon and the Visayas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency