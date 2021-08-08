﻿Monsoon rains leave P98.5-M damage to infra, crops in Baguio

The city government said the preliminary Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) on the effect of the southwest monsoon or habagat since last month has shown an initial PHP98.5 million worth of damages.

Aileen Refuerzo, chief of the Public Information Office (PIO)-Baguio, said in a release sent to the media on Sunday that as of Aug. 3, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has recorded a PHP146,914 damage on agriculture; PHP17,685,000 on private infrastructure; and PHP80,685,000 on public infrastructure, for a total of PHP98,516,914.

The city started to experience intermittent monsoon rains on July 19, which have so far caused 82 soil erosions and landslides, 43 fallen trees, 15 collapsed ripraps and walls, eight flooding incidents, five fallen electric posts, and four damaged canals and drainage.

Also reported were one death, and three persons injured as a result of the continuous rains.

The city government said 131 families consisting of 577 persons have been affected.

Of the number, 11 families comprising 41 individuals were brought to evacuation centers while 120 families or 536 individuals transferred to their relatives’ houses, all assisted by the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Refuerzo said the RDANA is a disaster response tool that is used during the early and critical state of a disaster as soon as the conditions allow disaster survey teams to operate.

The RDANA also aims to determine immediate relief and response requirements.

The city’s RDANA team is composed of personnel from the city DRRMO, engineering office, health services office, social welfare and development office, and the building and architecture office.

Source: Philippines News Agency