﻿Monitoring of all threats part of AFP mandate: Parlade

Southern Luzon Command (SoLCom) chief, Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, Jr., on Monday said it is the duty of the military to monitor all threats to national security.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines is mandated to monitor all threats to national security pursuant to its constitutional mandate to defend and protect the Republic from enemies within and without- inside and outside our borders,” Parlade said in a statement forwarded to the Philippine News Agency Monday.

Defending the country and its people from threats within and outside is the mandate of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), he added.

“It is therefore just right that the monitoring of threats by prominent personalities associated with the terrorist CPP-NPA-NDF – like Neri Colmenares and representatives of the Makabayan Bloc – is part of the AFP and security sector’s job,” Parlade said, referring to the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front.

Monitoring of the CPP-NPA-NDF, he said, is called for as Presidential Proclamation 374 series 2017 declared the group as a terrorist organization and paved the way for the creation of the NTF ELCAC thru Executive Order 70.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

“We’ve been doing it in the West Philippine Seas, the backdoor, the white areas, and even before the ATL was passed,” he added.

ATL or the Anti-Terrorism Law or Act, also known as Republic Act 2020, was signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte on July 3 and had its implementing rules and regulations finalized on October 14.

“The Anti-Terrorism Law has everything to do with the sacred duty of each and every man and woman in uniform to defend and protect the Republic of the Philippines and its citizens,” said Parlade, also spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

With the passage of the ATL, he said, days of communist terrorists and their allies getting off scot-free after committing atrocities and abuses will soon be gone.

“With the Anti-Terrorism Law, the outrage of terrorists and those who provide them with material support sufficient enough to hurt our citizens and destroying our country getting off the hook will be a thing of the past,” he added.

He said the long arm of the law will finally catch up with these people and giving the Philippines a chance for genuine peace. (

Source: Philippines News Agency