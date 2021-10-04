﻿MOLE-BARMM begins construction of P11-M one-stop-shop building

The Ministry of Labor and Employment – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOLE-BARMM) has begun construction of a three-story one-stop-shop service building inside the BARMM compound here.

MOLE-BARMM Minister Romeo Sema said Thursday that the building amounting to PHP11.4-million will provide constituents easier access to the ministry’s programs and projects. Some services from the Professional Regulation Commission, Social Security System, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Statistics Authority will also be available in the building.

“All these services with our partner government agencies will be placed in this building for the convenience of the region’s Overseas Filipino Workers, among others,” Sema said.

Sema said the facility forms part of the priority programs and projects of MOLE which are anchored to the 12-point agenda program and ‘moral governance’ advocacy of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim.

“We will try to assist our workers with all the help we can give them in terms of the work requirements they need in this one-stop-shop facility,” he said.

Sema led the building’s simple groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday. The building contractor, Curve Line Company, is expected to complete the project by March 2022.

