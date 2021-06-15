﻿MOH-BARMM delivers equipment, supplies to Maguindanao hospitals

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao – The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) has provided life-saving equipment and medical supplies to two government hospitals in Maguindanao.

BARMM Health Minister Dr. Bashary Latiph said his office has distributed a total of 90 oxygen tanks with regulators, 7,000 pieces of oxygen cannula, and 7,000 pieces of non-rebreather masks to the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital and the Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital (CSH).

“The equipment and supplies were delivered in full to the two hospitals,” Latiph told reporters Tuesday.

Dr. Elizabeth Samama, the Maguindanao health officer, described the assistance as a boost to their campaign against the impact of the pandemic.

“We have to admit that supply of some types of medical equipment are running low and this aid from MOH-BARMM significantly helped in uplifting the service delivery in the hospitals,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ibrahim Pangato, the CSH chief, said the new batch of equipment will help augment and capacitate the hospital as coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) continues to threaten the health of the people.

“It is another step towards attaining optimum health for our Bangsamoro people,” he said.

Last week, MOH-BARMM turned over similar equipment and medical supplies to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) in Cotabato City that declared the health facility as “full beyond its capacity.”

CRMC is the Covid-19 referral hospital for Region 12 and the BARMM in Central Mindanao.

Latiph said the medical assistance forms part of the PHP10-million fund allocation from BARMM intended for Covid-19 patients.

Other hospitals in Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi are also scheduled to receive similar aid.

Source: Philippines News Agency