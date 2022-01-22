﻿Modern agro practices highlight 2022 plans for MisOr technoparks

The University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (USTP) has begun laying down the foundation for its proposed “technoparks” in Misamis Oriental province, with enhanced innovative agricultural practices and urban farming being the project’s highlights.

In an interview Friday, Angelie Azcuna-Collera, USTP’s head of Center for Human Development (CHD) and convenor of the Gulayan sa Kabalayan (GSK), said the Claveria campus in Claveria, Misamis Oriental has already proposed the “Agropolis” Science and Technology (S&T) park.

“The GSK project falls under the Agropolis S&T Park that promotes food security in urban areas. Agropolis S&T park intends to establish a food secured community by enhancing agriculture practices via S&T solutions,” she said.

GSK was an urban farming initiative that was originally established during the series of lockdowns in 2020 as the coronavirus disease 2019 started.

Collera, on the other hand, said the CHD is the harmonizing unit of the USTP as it advances human development amid the burgeoning of S&T solutions in social issues and problems.

“It ensures that interventions and solutions are responsive and relevant to the issues of the community. That is why activities of the center include the promotion of food security in the urban centers, promotion, and protection of indigenous cultures, among others,” she said.

The Agropolis is led by Jango Pacana, the USTP-Claveria campus’s officer-in-charge for the project.

In 2020, USTP– Claveria led the signing of the memorandum of understanding with government agencies, such as the Department of Agriculture in Northern Mindanao (DA-10), along with local government units and non-government organizations to pump agricultural-based knowledge, information, economic-state, science, and technology innovation and development – all of which will be the key programs and initiatives for the Agropolis technopark.

Master plan

Last year, the USTP launched its master plan for the upcoming S&T Parks to be situated in three sites, namely the AGILA, which stands for the towns of Alubijid, Gitagum Laguindingan; the Agropolis in Claveria municipality; and the S&T Park in Villanueva town.

All of the towns belong to Misamis Oriental province.

National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Region 10 Director Mylah Faye Aurora B. Carino said the endeavor will establish a one-stop government center in the province.

“The Regional Development Council of Northern Mindanao which is the highest policy-making body of the region approved the proposed regional government center within the USTP property in Alubijid, Misamis Oriental,” she said.

USTP System President Ambrosio B. Cultura II, meanwhile, said the S&T Parks in Northern Mindanao is expected to trailblaze the innovation ecosystem.

“This is our vision. To create the innovation triangle through the establishment of the three S&T Parks in Northern Mindanao that would trailblaze the Innovation ecosystem,” he said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency