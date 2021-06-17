﻿Mobile voter sign up app ‘shareable’ in over 500 pilot areas

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said its Mobile Registration Form App is now available in over 500 pilot areas of its local offices starting Thursday.

“Starting today (Thursday), Comelec’s Mobile Registration Form App will now be available through pilot areas of local Comelec offices and may be shared by Android users via SHAREit or Bluetooth,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a statement.

He added that the mobile app is no longer accessible online.

“The Mobile Registration Form App will no longer be downloadable online, in order to prioritize its use in the pilot areas identified by Comelec, consisting of 575 cities and municipalities in the country,” Jimenez said.

These include some areas in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Jimenez said the app remains usable offline.

“Once shared, the user may apply for voter registration by typing in the necessary information required by the app. An encrypted QR (quick response) Code will be generated once the user finishes providing all the required details. Afterwards, the user may visit the local Comelec office to have their QR Code scanned and biometrics taken,” he added.

The steps on using the Mobile Registration Form App are as follows:

-Open the mobile app, and tap “Get Started.”

-Select the desired type of application and tap “Proceed.”

-Input all the necessary information.

-Confirm your information by ticking the checkbox.

-Tap “Generate QR Code” and “Save” to save it in your phone gallery.

-Bring a valid ID upon visiting your local Comelec office for your QR Code scanning.

For questions or clarifications about the mobile app, the public may contact the Voter Care Center hotline 09275595926 or their social media accounts, Facebook (facebook.com/comelec.ph), and Twitter (twitter.com/Comelec).

Source: Philippines News Agency