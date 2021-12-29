﻿Mobile kitchens, AFP transport assets used in ‘Odette’ response

The deployment of mobile kitchens is among the efforts of the military in helping those affected by the recent calamity aside from using its sea, air, and land transportation assets for the ongoing relief efforts.

This, as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) deployed its mobile kitchen to feed communities in Cebu City severely affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

“Through the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, OJ4; AFP Visayas Command; 14th Civil Military Operations Battalion, and the 3rd Civil Relations Group, the AFP Mobile Kitchen aims to serve three barangays in Cebu City until 29 December,” said AFP public affairs office chief, Col. Jorry Baclor, in a statement Monday night.

On Christmas Day, the mobile kitchen served three hot meals each for around 1,000 residents of four sitios in Barangay San Roque.

On December 27, it moved to Barangay Ermita and Pasil where it also served an additional 3,000 meals for 1,000 residents.

“It is scheduled to park at Barangay Tejero on December 29 and is expected to continue operating in Cebu City until December 31,” Baclor said.

Speaking to President Rodrigo Duterte during his pre-recorded address to the nation Monday night, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expounded on the role of the AFP in the government’s relief efforts for “Odette” battered provinces.

He said total air assets deployed for this effort numbered 35 aircraft which have so far conducted 147 sorties.

“Total weight of transported goods and equipment is 202,405 pounds; number of stranded tourists evacuated from Siargao to Manila is more than 300,” Lorenzana added.

As for naval vessels, 15 ships have been deployed so far and the total weight of items transported is around 1,400 tons.

“Other updates, the Armed Forces conducted Rapid Damage Assessment through the concerned Unified Commands. They will also participate in the post damage assessment later on, Mr. President,” he added.

Aside from transport assets, the military also deployed personnel to help in the clearing and rehabilitation operations in the devastated communities

“There’s a Marine Amphibious Ready Unit deployed for clearing operations in Cebu City. And the AFP also deployed a mobile kitchen in Cebu. And there is a carpentry team — AFP Carpentry Team in Southern Leyte to help reconstruct destroyed houses and other facilities,” Lorenzana said.

Aside from this, the AFP also provided medical assistance to the devastated communities like the BRP Ang Pangulo which was repurposed into a hospital and deployed in Siargao.

Lorenzana also said the nine Philippine-owned features in the Kalayaan Island Group were given their Christmas food and everything to celebrate the holidays via naval helicopter which was onboard a Navy ship.

Source: Philippines News Agency