﻿Mnila vaccine program won’t wait for ‘undecided’ sector

Individuals on the A1 priority list must grab the opportunity to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as the city of Manila will not wait for them to be ready.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said Thursday the city will next attend to A2 beneficiaries (senior citizens) even if there are still some on the A1 list who did not avail of the jabs.

“Tinatawagan ko kayo lahat ng nasa A1.1 down to A1.7. Kayo ay binibigyan ko na lamang namin ng ilang araw na i-grab ‘yung opportunity para magpabakuna. Kasi hindi pupuwede na hintayin na lamang naming kayo ng hintayin (I am calling all those under A1.1 down to A1.7. I am giving you a few days to grab the opportunity to get vaccinated. We cannot just wait for you) at the expense of the A2,” Domagoso said during his Facebook live talk.

He said medical front-liners who contracted Covid-19 and cannot be vaccinated yet can still get their shots past their schedules.

However, those who are waiting for their preferred brands will lose their slots.

“Ibig sabihin kung hindi nyo tipo ang Sinovac o AstraZeneca ay baka pumunta na kami sa susunod kasi kawawa naman yung mga lolo at lola ko. Sila ‘yung (This means that if you do not like Sinovac or AstraZeneca, we might proceed to our senior citizens. They are the) A2 senior citizens,” Domagoso said.

The following are the approved priority groups for vaccination:

A1: Frontline workers in health facilities both national and local, private and public, health professionals and non-professionals like students, nursing aides, janitors, barangay health workers, etc.

A2: Senior citizens aged 60 years old and above

A3: Persons with comorbidities

A4: Frontline personnel in essential sectors including uniformed personnel and those in working sectors identified by the IATF as essential during Enhanced Community Quarantine

A5: Indigent population

B1: Teachers, social workers

B2: Other government workers

B3: Other essential workers

B4: Socio-demographic groups at significantly higher risk other than senior citizens and indigenous people

B5: Overseas Filipino workers

B6: Other remaining workforce

C: The rest of the Filipino population

Manila still has available AstraZeneca vaccines, which are recommended for senior citizens.

Source: Philippines News Agency