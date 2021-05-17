﻿Mnila rolls out Pfizer jabs on Tuesday

US-made Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines will be given to the A1 (medical front-liners), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (with comorbidities) priority groups in the city of Manila starting Tuesday.

A total of 900 doses will be initially available at the Manila Prince Hotel, the city’s 19th jabs site along San Marcelino Street, near the Manila Police District headquarters in Ermita.

“Eto na ‘yung request ninyo. First dose vaccination for A1, A2, and A3 priority group, 900 doses ng Pfizer na gagawin sa Manila Prince Hotel. ‘Yan lamang po ang maximum na maibibigay sa inyo (Here is your request. First dose vaccination for A1, A2, and A3 priority group, 900 doses of Pfizer to be given at the Manila Prince Hotel. That is the maximum that we can give you),” Mayor Franciso “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced during his Facebook live update on Monday.

Aside from Pfizer, inoculation for bedridden patients through home service will also resume on Tuesday using Sinovac jabs, including second doses for those who had their initial shots on April 20.

Second-dose vaccination for the three priority groups that received their first doses of AstraZeneca on March 19 and March 23 will be done at the Ospital ng Maynila.

Also on schedule are first-dose vaccination with extended time until 8 p.m. to accommodate more at the following sites:

District 1: Emilio Jacinto Elementary School, Isabelo delos Reyes Elementary School, and Vicente Lim Elementary School

District 2: Pres. Sergio Osmeña High School, Francisco Benitez Elementary School, and Plaridel Elementary School

District 3: Andres Bonifacio Elementary School, Pedro Guevarra Elementary School, and Juan Sumulong Elementary School

District 4: Ramon Magsaysay High School, Gen. Malvar Elementary School, and Graciano Lopez Jaena Elementary School

District 5: Rafael Palma Elementary School, Justo Lukban Elementary School, and Aurora Quezon Elementary School

District 6: Jacinto Zamora Elementary School, Sta. Ana Elementary School, and Eulogio “Amang” Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology.

The A4 (other frontline personnel in essential sectors), including uniformed personnel, and A5 (indigent) groups’ vaccination will start as soon as the national government says so, Domagoso vowed.

“Naka-ready naman ang Maynila. ‘Pag nag-A4 tayo, marami tayong area na bakunahan (Manila is ready. Once A4 starts, we will have enough vaccination sites),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency