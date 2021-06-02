﻿Mnila readies mall vax sites for A4 group vaccination

The city government of Manila began using four big malls in the city as its vaccination sites as part of the preparation for the vaccination of the A4 or the essential workers.

Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso on Wednesday visited the newly-opened vaccination site at the Robinsons Place in Ermita during the issuance of the Safety Seal Certification to the mall.

“Today is the first day in preparation for your city government inoculating A4, hopefully soon, because, on top of our 18 regular vaccination sites, we added four mega sites, which are the four malls in the city of Manila,” Domagoso said. “Ongoing na nagbabakunahan dito sa mall para sa paghahanda natin sa A4 (vaccination is now ongoing here at the mall as part of our preparation for the A4).”

Aside from Robinsons Place Manila, other malls that have partnered with the city where mega vaccination sites have been opened on Wednesday are SM San Lazaro, SM Manila, and Lucky Chinatown.

Domagoso offered free coronavirus disease (Covid-19) jabs to non-Manila residents, as long as they work or have business in the city.

He reiterated that the Covid-19 pandemic is a universal problem that must be confronted in a non-exclusive manner.

He assured that as soon as the national government gives them the go signal to start inoculating the A4 priority group, Manila is ready.

“Kaya ‘wag kayo magdadalawang-isip na baka kayo’y hindi taga Maynila ay hindi kayo mabakunahan (Do not hesitate that because you are not from Manila, you will not be vaccinated). As long as you work in the city of Manila, you do business in Manila, you are a taxpayer of Manila, you deserve to get vaccinated,” Domagoso said.

He said vaccinating the A4 priority group is very important in reviving the economy badly beaten by the pandemic.

Domagoso said vaccinating this group would mean restoring consumer confidence.

“And the best way to raise consumer confidence is to show that people who are serving, doing their job, especially in this setting, are all safe and vaccinated,” he said.

By efficiently vaccinating workers in a fast and secured manner, this will help jump-start the country’s economy.

Domagoso also encouraged individuals belonging to the A1 to A3 priority groups who have not been vaccinated yet to decide now and immediately get the jabs.

