﻿Mnila archbishop installation to be held under strict protocols

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila (RCAM) is in the thick of preparations for activities leading to and after the installation of Cardinal Jose Advincula as the 33rd Manila archbishop on June 24, 2021.

RCAM said the events will be planned with adherence to restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This will ensure that, while the different groups and sectors in the Archdiocese of Manila are given a chance to welcome the new Archbishop, health protocols are strictly observed,” a statement issued on Sunday read.

All participants and guests will be identified beforehand so as not to exceed the allowed number of persons in the venues.

The Solemn Installation and Mass will start 9 a.m. at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, coinciding with the Solemnity of the Birth of St. John the Baptist and the 450th anniversary of the founding the City of Manila and of the first parish in Manila that later became the Manila Cathedral.

(Photo courtesy of Manila Cathedral Facebook)

Pope Francis appointed Advincula on March 25, replacing Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle who now serves as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

Manila has been without an archbishop since February 2020, when Tagle left for his Vatican assignment.

The 69-year-old Advincula will be formally welcomed by Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and the Intramuros Administration at the Postigo Gate, the entrance to the Walled City as Intramuros is known, at 8 a.m.

The historic gate was used exclusively by the Archbishops of Manila and governor general during the Spanish occupation.

At 8:30 a.m., there will be a Civic Ceremony at the Ayuntamiento, the old City Hall of Manila that now houses the Bureau of the Treasury, with the mayors of Manila, Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasay, and San Juan.

The Mass, will be attended by bishops, the clergy of the Archdiocese of Manila and Archdiocese of Capiz where Advincula came from, government officials, representatives of the religious, Council of the Laity of RCAM, and family and guests of the cardinal.

The rite will include the reading of the Apostolic Letter from Pope Francis and the renewal of the priestly promises of the clergy of Manila.

Advincula will deliver the homily.

“What will happen to me there I do not know. Yet, I consider life of no importance to me, if only I may finish the course and the ministry that I received from the Lord Jesus to bear witness to the Gospel of God’s grace,” Advincula said in a statement.

“I assure you of my prayers but please pray for me that at the end of our life, I may be able to say, like St. Paul, we have completed well, we have finished the race, we have kept the faith, and we have become witnesses of the Lord to the world,” he added.

On June 25 at 9 a.m., Advincula will again celebrate the Mass at the Manila Cathedral with the laity of the Archdiocese of Manila. It will include representatives from parishes, organizations, movements, and the youth sector.

On June 26 at 5 p.m., he will preside over a Solemn Vespers (Evening Prayer) with the consecrated men and women in the RCAM, also at the Manila Cathedral.

Advincula will visit Maricaban, Pasay City on June 27 for another Mass at the Mary, Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, at 9 a.m.

The events will be aired on cable channels (TV Maria on Sky Cable channel 210, Cignal cable channel 188, Cablelink channel 18, and Sat lite channel 102) and livestreamed on the Facebook pages and YouTube channels of the Archdiocesan Office of Communications, TV Maria, Radio Veritas, Manila Cathedral, and all RCAM parishes.

Source: Philippines News Agency